Witness describes shootings at Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two turkey hunters say they are lucky to be alive after witnessing Saturday’s shootings at a Koshonong, Mo. convenience store.

Christopher Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo. faces charges for the death of a California truck driver, and shooting three others.

One witness and his nephew, 15, stopped at the Snappy Mart when they suddenly heard gunshots. They say they watched a man covered in blood try to get into their truck.

“About that time my nephew says gun, and I just grab him and go down on top of him, he’s a big fellow like me, about that time a shot comes through the window, right above where he would have been sitting, it came in the window,” said Mike Jedlicka. “I had started my truck at this point, threw it into reverse, took off backwards, a shot comes through my side window we had kept hearing pop pop pop, and took off backwards, and I had looked up one time and I could see this guy just walking across the parking lot pulling the trigger.”

Jedlicka and his nephew did not suffer any injuries.

