Bass Pro Shops donates 40 new kayaks as Lake Springfield kicks off boat rental season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the first day of boat rental season at Lake Springfield, which kicks off with a big donation.

Bass Pro Shops donated 40 new kayaks to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board for the new season.

The kayaks were produced in various sizes at a Lebanon, Missouri facility. They will be used at Lake Springfield Park, in addition to other guided paddling programs in the Ozarks region.

The Bass Pro Shops donation is worth nearly $28,000. It also includes paddles, life jackets and fishing gear for use at the catch-and-release fishing pond at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park.

Representatives from the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, the City of Springfield, Greene County and Bass Pro Shops celebrated the start of the new season Thursday.

“This donation embodies Bass Pro Shops’ mission to inspire everyone to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors,” said Bob Ziehmer, Senior Director of Conservation for Bass Pro Shops. “If there has been a silver lining, the outdoors has provided a lifeline in these unprecedented times. Kayak and canoes usage has increased 35 percent from 2019 to 2020, and that has also shone through in camping, fishing and hiking. We are reconnecting kids, families and communities to nature and providing relief from the stresses of day-to-day life.”

“We have a deep appreciation for Bass Pro Shops for this donation,” said Bob Dixon, Greene County Presiding Commissioner. “Today is a great example and demonstration of partnership between our county, our city, our Greenways and our homegrown companies like Bass Pro Shops.”

For boat rental season, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards are available for rent. You have to be at least 18 years old to rent the items. CLICK HERE to make the reservations online.

For more information on boat rental season, CLICK HERE.

