Baxter County (Ark.) investigators suspect more victims in sex crimes investigation

A joint investigation by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division resulted in the arrest of Loy Gene Beard, 74, of Midway.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators in Baxter County, Ark. believe there may be more victims associated with a sex crimes cases.

A joint investigation by the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division resulted in the arrest of Loy Gene Beard, 74, of Midway. He faces charges of involving sexual contact with children. A judge ordered a bond of $150,000. He may not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18 if released.

Detectives initiated the investigation in late March after receiving a complaint from the parent of one of the victims.  Investigators suspect there may be other victims of of Beard who have not contacted law enforcement.  Any other victims or persons having knowledge of the allegations against Beard are asked to contact Investigator Dwight Duch at the Sheriff’s Office 870-425-7000 or dduch@baxtercountysheriff.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

