CATALYTIC CONVERTERS: Springfield Police Department releases list of vehicles most targeted

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police Department investigators warn you as catalytic converter thefts rise.

Investigators say the theft is popular because of the ease of removing the converter and the value of the various metals found within. The Springfield Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit works to mitigate this criminal act by closely examining each reported incident, sharing information with other law enforcement agencies, identifying suspects, and presenting various cases to the prosecuting attorney’s office for review.

In order to assist police investigators with combating this problem, they ask you to take the following considerations in order to better protect their vehicles:

Defensive Parking – Always park your vehicle in an area that allows the most visibility to a passerby. Take note of any security cameras that are in the area and park in a location where your vehicle can be monitored.

Effective Security Lighting – Good security lighting will make your vehicle visible to the public and can reduce the likelihood of your vehicle being targeted.

Spread Awareness - Talk to your neighbors and work together to monitor each other’s property and report suspicious behavior.

Identifying Etching – Marking your converter with your vehicle’s VIN, license plate number, or some other identifying feature will help the police to track your converter back to you should it be stolen and recovered.

Report to Police – In the event your vehicle is targeted, report the incident to the police even if you feel prosecution is unlikely due to very limited available information. Based on past investigations, it has been determined that suspects tend to strike numerous locations over the course of an evening. The information provided by a victim could potentially link a suspect to multiple locations merely by utilizing a clothing and/or vehicle description. Please note that making a report does not mean an officer will respond to the location. Necessary information can be reported over the phone, by calling the Springfield Police Department directly at 417-864-1810

The make, model, and year of your vehicle impacts the likelihood of your vehicle being targeted. Based on theft reports reviewed by detectives, the most targeted vehicles include various models of the Ford pickup, along with smaller vehicles such as the Chevrolet Cavalier, Honda Element, and the Toyota Prius.

