Crime in Your Neighborhood: Home Burglaries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department responded to over 1,800 home burglaries last year. However, officers say there are some simple steps home owners can take to help prevent thieves from getting inside their homes. According to security company ADT, 23% of burglars enter the home through a first floor window.

“(Security pins) are a piece of equipment you can buy from a hardware store that will help with security or a sliding glass door. You can put a rod in the tracking of the sliding glass door but it also needs to have one of these pins that keep the door from being able to be pushed out or pushed to the side " said Cpl. Kaylee Friend, PAR Officer with Springfield Police Department.

You can find an example of those security pins here.

“Another thing is for your home security is not to have a bunch of shrubs in front of windows. Let’s say there was somebody breaking into your house, they could hide behind the shrubs so that passer byes wouldn’t be able to see. So you want to keep shrubbery and trees cut down so a potential burglar can’t break in that way” said Cpl. Friend.

According to Springfield Police, shrubs should be at least six to twelve feet from the edge of walkways and shouldn’t be taller than three feet. Barrier plants can also be used to deter criminals. Putting plants that are dense or have thorns or needles below windows or by fences or walls can help ward off thieves.

To see where home burglaries are happening in Springfield, click here for Springfield Police’s crime map.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.