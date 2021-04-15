Advertisement

Democratic bill proposes Supreme Court expansion

FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind security fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington after portions of an outer perimeter of fencing were removed overnight to allow public access. Democratic lawmakers will announce a measure Thursday to expand the number of justices on the nation's highest court.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The nation’s highest court is in need of a few more justices, some Democratic lawmakers said.

Democratic Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Mondaire Jones of New York, and Hank Johnson of Georgia will hold a joint press conference Thursday on the steps of the Supreme Court to introduce legislation to expand the number of justices.

According to media reports, the lawmakers want the court to expand from nine to 13.

The bill faces political headwinds in Congress, where Democrats hold a slim majority.

This comes less than a week after President Joe Biden created a bipartisan commission to study possible changes at the Supreme Court, including term limits and court expansion.

In a Twitter discussion with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who accused the Democrats of wanting to pack the Supreme Court as part of a power grab, Jones explained part of the rationale for the move: “Republicans packed the court when Mitch McConnell held Merrick Garland’s seat open nearly a year before an election, then confirmed Amy Coney Barrett days before the next election. Disarming the Court’s radical right-wing majority would correct this injustice.”

