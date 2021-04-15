ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Springfield man missing since March 23, police seek more tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several weeks since issuing an Endangered Person Advisory for a Springfield man, officers continue to search for him and ask for continued assistance from the public.

Zachariah L. Moore, 22, was last seen on March 23, 2021. He was reported missing on March 24 from the 800 block of North Farmer Avenue.

The Springfield Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Moore on March 31. Police seek more tips in their efforts to find him.

Police say Moore suffers from a mental disability, rendering him unable to care for himself. Investigators say, when Moore went missing, he may have been under the influence of an unknown controlled substance, rather than prescribed medication. His direction of travel is unknown.

Moore is described as six feet tall and 145 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket and jeans. He may be barefoot or wearing white tennis shoes.

If you see Moore or have any information, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-417-864-1810.

