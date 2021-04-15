Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Nice today ahead of a rainy Friday

Temperatures will top out near 50° Friday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll be similar to yesterday with the weather pattern. Temperatures mainly sitting in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the afternoon. Some sunshine will appear but clouds will gradually fill in tonight. Winds this afternoon are light coming in around 5-10 mph.

60s this afternoon ahead of rain moving in
Mid-level low pressure will help bring some rain into our area tonight. Some showers across the southwest will move in around 10pm. Some areas out east may be dry through the overnight hours. However. tomorrow there looks to be persistent light rain through much of the day with thunderstorms possible in the south. Not looking to be severe.

Rainy Friday with cooler temps
This rain will continue on and off with a few isolated showers possible early Saturday before clearing yet staying cloudy. In general, higher accumulations will be found out west with over a half inch possible. To the east of hwy-65 the rain totals will decrease and sit around a quarter of an inch.

Rain moves in Friday
Because of the rain tomorrow, temperatures will sit cooler in the 50s. We’ll struggle to warm.

Saturday is similar with the rain and cloud cover limiting how warm temperatures climb. Highs also in the 50s.

Sunday looks better as the rain and mid-level low clear out. We’ll have a bit more sunshine and temperatures will be near the upper 50s.

Tracking another cold front to move in early next week. This will again bring rain Tuesday and drop temperatures towards the middle of the workweek.

Rainy to start the weekend & cooler
