Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man, last seen weeks ago

Russell Long.
Russell Long.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s assistance to help find a man reported missing.

Russell Long, 39, was last seen at a family member’s home on Farm Road 76 near State Highway UU in Willard. Police located Russell’s vehicle at the home, but family members have not heard from him over the past 15 days.

The sheriff’s office says Russell may be with friends, but his location is unknown.

Russell is described as six feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information as to Russell’s whereabouts, contact your closest law enforcement agency or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solving the mystery of the white painted circles
Solving the mystery of the white circles in Springfield, Mo.
Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall said they knew this day was coming, but...
Branson, Mo. health officials, residents react to city mask ordinance repeal
Missouri lawmakers move to make daylight saving permanent
Rainy Friday with cooler temps
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Nice today ahead of a rainy Friday
vandalized car
Ozark family reports vulgar, racial vandalism of vehicles to authorities

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to...
Arkansas House votes to end state’s ‘Confederate Flag Day’
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 200+ new cases
Doctors at Bolivar, Mo. hospital using new combo antibody treatment for patients with COVID-19
Austin Dillon prepares his gear before getting in his car on pit road before the NASCAR Daytona...
INSIDE SCOOP: NASCAR’s Austin Dillon unveils his “Andy’s Frozen Custard” car