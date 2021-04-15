Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man, last seen weeks ago

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s assistance to help find a man reported missing.

Russell Long, 39, was last seen at a family member’s home on Farm Road 76 near State Highway UU in Willard. Police located Russell’s vehicle at the home, but family members have not heard from him over the past 15 days.

The sheriff’s office says Russell may be with friends, but his location is unknown.

Russell is described as six feet tall and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you have any information as to Russell’s whereabouts, contact your closest law enforcement agency or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-868-4040.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.