Heating lamp for chickens sets shed on fire in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a heat lamp likely started a fire inside a shed on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 4100 block of West Colby around 9 a.m. That is near Mount Vernon and Kansas.

Investigators say chickens inside the shed did not survive the fire. Welding equipment stored inside the shed made the fire worse. Construction workers across the street pulled out a motorcycle.

