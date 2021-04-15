Doctors at Bolivar, Mo. hospital using antibodies to treat patients with COVID-19

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Health care providers in the Ozarks want to ensure they provide adequate treatment for COVID-19-stricken patients, especially with the newer strains.

At Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, doctors have treated more than 250 patients since November with an antibody infusion. They believe the IV infusion helped keep many high risk COVID-19 positive patients out of the hospital. Many received the drug Bamlanivimab.

At the peak of the pandemic, doctors averaged about 10 infusions a day and even set up a specialized infusion center. The hospital no longer has that center. However, the last seven COVID-19 positive patients have recived a combo treatment with two drugs, Bamblanivimab and Etesevimab.

CMH began offering the combination treatment in March at the recommendation of the infectious disease society. The first drug alone, may not combat the newer mutations in the virus.

“The two drugs in combination basically give antibodies to two different images or versions of the spike protein on the COVID-19 virus itself, so that if you have one of those variant strains with one of those mutations, you can develop the antibodies to that strain as well,” said Mariah Hollabaugh, CMH System Director of Pharmacy.The hospital staff is trying to keep the new drug Etesevimab on hand to treat five-to-ten patients. The staff has a good supply of Bamlanivimab. They have not yet treated anyone with one of the newer strains, but prepared for a surge.

In Springfield, Jordan Valley Community Health Center also plans to use the combo treatment, though they have not given it to any patients.

