INSIDE SCOOP: NASCAR’s Austin Dillon unveils his “Andy’s Frozen Custard” car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We got the inside “scoop” on an upcoming NASCAR sponsorship for Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Richard Chilldress Racing unveiled the No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard car on Thursday. Austin Dillon will drive the car at this season’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13. The race offers $1 million for the winning driver, the biggest prize in NASCAR.

INSIDE SCOOP: Austin Dillon will drive this No. 3 Andy's Frozen Custard Chevy in the All-Star Race at Texas Motor... Posted by Richard Childress Racing on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Andy’s is not new to Austin Dillon’s team. If you look closely, you will spot the logo on his gloves as he straps into the car. And Dillon is familiar with Springfield companies. Bass Pro Shops also sponsors his race team.

