INSIDE SCOOP: NASCAR’s Austin Dillon unveils his “Andy’s Frozen Custard” car
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We got the inside “scoop” on an upcoming NASCAR sponsorship for Andy’s Frozen Custard.
Richard Chilldress Racing unveiled the No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard car on Thursday. Austin Dillon will drive the car at this season’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13. The race offers $1 million for the winning driver, the biggest prize in NASCAR.
Andy’s is not new to Austin Dillon’s team. If you look closely, you will spot the logo on his gloves as he straps into the car. And Dillon is familiar with Springfield companies. Bass Pro Shops also sponsors his race team.
