Jury trial set for March 2022 for Camden County realtor charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A jury trial has been set for March 2022 in the case of southwest Missouri real estate agent accused of attempting to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law.

Prosecutors say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, believed her former mother-in-law was interfering with her relationship with her children and agreed to pay $1,500 to have her killed and make the death “look like an accident.”

Last week, a court ordered a mental evaluation for Bauman’s case. The jury trial is set to begin March 14, 2022, per court records.

According to a probable cause statement, Bauman told the witness her ex-mother-in-law was the reason there was a strain in Bauman’s relationship with her daughter.

Court documents say Bauman believed her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law were going to take Bauman to court for full custody of the children. Investigators say a text message from Bauman to her children read “your grandmother will die.”

Bauman faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, which is a class C felony. Bauman is out of the Camden County Jail after posting bond of $400,000.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation, while the case is being prosecuted in Camden County.

