Advertisement

Missouri House bill expands definition of stalking to include technology and social media

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri House Bill aims to change the definition of stalking and offer more protection to victims.

Stalking can happen in a variety of ways, including on social media or with cell phones.

Representative Lane Roberts says he proposed House Bill 292 so the legislature could keep up with the technological advances.

“A lot of people who engage in those stalking activities have learned to circumvent that law by using technology,” Rep. Roberts says.

The bill changes the definition of the “course of conduct” for stalking. This means that “two or more acts including, but not limited to, acts in which the stalker directly, indirectly, or through a third party follows, monitors, observes, surveils, threatens, or communicates to or about a person by any action, method, or device.”

“This has become far more prevalent than anybody realizes,” Rep. Roberts says. “Even the use of Facebook can be detrimental and emotionally damaging to victims.”

The Victim Center’s executive director, Brandi Bartel, says survivors want to be able to live their lives without looking over their shoulder. Bartel says technology and social media can make that harder to do so.

“Offenders of stalking are going to engage in any form of communication and any type of communication that they can to harass and intimidate or basically stalk their victim,” Bartel says.

Bartel says this makes it difficult for victims to be able to live their lives freely.

“If you shut down one account of a stalker, it’s really easy for them to create another account and use a different name,” Bartel says. “It’s really hard for victims because it doesn’t ever feel like something they have control over.”

Bartel says she’s glad lawmakers are stepping up to help keep up with technology and societal norms in the hopes it will offer victims more peace of mind.

“It turns somebody’s life upside down and so these are very terrifying circumstances for victims and they just want to live their normal life,” Bartel says.

The bill is now in the Senate. If it passes, it will come back to the House for a final reading.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solving the mystery of the white painted circles
Solving the mystery of the white circles in Springfield, Mo.
Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall said they knew this day was coming, but...
Branson, Mo. health officials, residents react to city mask ordinance repeal
Missouri lawmakers move to make daylight saving permanent
Rainy Friday with cooler temps
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Nice today ahead of a rainy Friday
vandalized car
Ozark family reports vulgar, racial vandalism of vehicles to authorities

Latest News

Bass Pro Shops donated 40 new kayaks to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board for the new...
Bass Pro Shops donates 40 new kayaks as Lake Springfield kicks off boat rental season
Bass Pro Shops donates 40 new kayaks as Lake Springfield kicks off boat rental season
The Greene county health department is hoping to give 10,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson...
Vaccine appointments begin to go unfilled in Missouri
College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive