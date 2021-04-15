Advertisement

Missouri House redirects money meant for Medicaid expansion

Missouri Capitol Building
Missouri Capitol Building(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The GOP-led Missouri House on Thursday passed an alternative plan for spending funding initially meant for Medicaid expansion.

House lawmakers voted 143-1 to send the proposal to the Senate, where Republican leaders have also voiced support for defunding Medicaid expansion.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith said the spending plan represents “the prioritization of the people who are most needy in our state.”

Instead of using the money to pay for thousands more low-income adults to access the government health care program, the House proposed spending most of the money on care for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Roughly $88 million would go to nursing homes and $20 million would be set aside for services for people with developmental disabilities, among other programs and services.

Missouri voters last year amended the state Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility, circumventing Republican lawmakers who have long resisted growing the program under former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Smith has said his goal in not setting aside funding for the program expansion is to prevent those newly eligible adults from getting health care.

Democrats denounced the move and argued that lawmakers are now obligated to pay for the health care expansion because of the constitutional amendment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall said they knew this day was coming, but...
Branson, Mo. health officials, residents react to city mask ordinance repeal
Solving the mystery of the white painted circles
Solving the mystery of the white circles in Springfield, Mo.
vandalized car
Ozark family reports vulgar, racial vandalism of vehicles to authorities
Missouri lawmakers move to make daylight saving permanent
Branson City Council
Branson city leaders repeal masking ordinance

Latest News

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Jury trial set for March 2022 for Camden County realtor charged in thwarted murder-for-hire plot
College of the Ozarks President Dr. Jerry Davis.
College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Taste of the Ozarks: Caprese Sandwich
Sarah Sanders raises nearly $5M for Arkansas governor’s race