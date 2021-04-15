Old evidence could lead to new clues in 30 year old Clinton abduction case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Clinton, Missouri are hoping an old piece of evidence can generate new leads in an unsolved case.

Angela Hammond was kidnapped 30 years ago on April 4th, 1991

“It changed what our community was like when this happened. Nothing had happened like this before,” said Clinton Police Captain Paul Abbott.

Hammond was talking on a payphone to her boyfriend, Rob Shafer, in the parking lot of a grocery store the night she was taken. She was able to describe the man and the vehicle he was in to Shafer before vanishing.

The 20 year-old, woman who was four months pregnant, would never be heard from again.

“It would be difficult for one single person to pull this off,” said Abbott.

Police believe that the abduction may have been planned.

“It’s like something you can’t let go of because someone here needs an answer,” said Abbott.

He has been working Hammond’s case since 2006. He believes she was mistaken for another person also named Angela.

“This Angie’s father had been involved in a case where he was a confidential informant. This was a pretty significant narcotics case that probably disrupted some pretty significant drug business,” he explained.

He says its a theory that has evolved over time.

“Revisiting the case file again for the third or fourth time we ran across this lead from very early on in the investigation,” he said.

Abbot is referring to a letter, written using letters cut out of magazine print, was postmarked April 4, 1991, the day Hammond went missing.

A few months ago an anonymous caller left a voicemail was left at the precinct with details involving that letter.

“I would really, really be interested in having a conversation with that person. It can completely be anonymous. It can be a telephone conversation. I can protect their identity. I can guarantee that,” said Abbott.

He says he’s hoping that by talking to this person he can break down a wall and possibly break the case wide open.

“If we refute this information that’s great. If it leads us in the right direction that’s even better,” he said.

Abbott says this is just one of many legs of his investigation. He says will exhaust all possibilities in his search Hammond.

“This has not been a cold case ever as far as I’m concerned and it’s not going to be,” he explained.

The Clinton Police first released that letter to the public earlier this month on social media. Authorities say it has increased interest in this case.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.