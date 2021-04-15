On Your Side Investigation: Property owners get demand letters following closure of roof company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We are digging deeper and learning more about a roofing company that suddenly closed leaving hundreds of customers in limbo.

You might recall earlier this week, On Your Side broke the story about the Springfield location of Love Our Roof shutting its doors.

Now, homeowners are getting lien notices in the mail asking them to pay thousands. Christopher Eakins got a letter asking him to pay nearly $5,000. It’s a demand letter from a supply company.

A new roof was put on by Love Our Roof before he purchased the home. The letter says some of those materials have not been paid for. Bryan Fisher, an attorney who does not represent anyone in this story, says do not toss this letter.

“Under Missouri law, even if you never contracted with that material supplier, you can be liable as a property owner if a supplies were provided to your property,” said Fisher.

“It is quite frankly insane and it’s something in the court of law I would think would get thrown out, but now I have to take off work. I have to hire an attorney. Who is going to pay for attorney fees and taking off of work? This isn’t negligence of the previous homeowners part,” said Eakins.

He got in touch with the previous homeowner. He has the final invoice from Love Our Roof. It shows the job was paid for.

This supply company, Beacon, is suing Love Our Roof and asking for more than $432,000. In the lawsuit there are exhibits of unpaid bills. There are more than 100 unpaid Springfield invoices.

Meaning, Eakins is just one of the dozens of homeowners who could get this demand letter. The advice? Lawyer up.

“Reaching out to an attorney to review what you may have received is the best way to determine what if any action needs to be taken,” said Fisher.

The attorney who represents Love Our Roof told On Your Side last week customers would have more information on what to do this week. So far, customers say they haven’t heard anything.

We reached out to that attorney again and haven’t heard back.

