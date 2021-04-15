Proposed Missouri law recognizes post-traumatic stress disorder as an occupational disease

BRANSON, WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers are pushing a proposal to recognize post-traumatic stress disorder as an occupational disease. Branson Representative Brian Seitz sponsors the bill.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moore with the Southern Stone County Fire District says he thinks this is a step in the right direction in making sure first responders get the help they need.

“Anybody can experience post-traumatic stress in the emergency services and we don’t know what the tipping point is,” Deputy Chief Mike Moore said.

Mike Moore said PTSD can be both a chronic disease or an acute instance that triggers a response.

”Where it’s that one event so a duck boat accident occurs that is the one event that creates an acute post-traumatic stress reaction,” Moore said.

Moore said in this line of work there are numerous situations that can cause a post-traumatic stress reaction.

”You know motor vehicle accidents, if you talk about traumatic injuries,” Moore said.

He said he thinks the biggest stigma surrounding PTSD isn’t always from the public perspective rather than an internal battle.

”We don’t want to admit to our coworker that that call bothered us or that we’re having issues with that accumulative effect,” Moore said.

Lieutenant Dylan Honea says House Bill 1249 could be impactful for smaller fire departments specifically.

”Thankfully here at Southern Stone County Fire our insurance does cover those assistance programs for us however smaller volunteer departments that may not have the budget or have that included in their insurance package this house bill with PTSD being added to it will help cover those first responders that may not have this resource,” Lieutenant Dylan Honea said.

Honea said the public may not see the impact this bill could have right away.

”But, internally we will,” Honea said.

”You don’t have to feel like this is a hurdle that you can’t cross over this now becomes more easily taken care of because of that simple act in that bill,” Moore said.

House Bill 1249 will now move to the House oversight committee before heading to full vote of the House of Representatives.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.