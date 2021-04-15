SPONSORED: BASS PRO FISHING TIPS: How to catch a big one with a speed shad lure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service, shares a look at fishing on area lakes.

4/14/2021

Table Rock Lake

The water temps have not changed much this week. The most consistent bait for bass is the Bass Pro Speed Shad. We are using a 1/4 ounce head and keying on points close to pockets. The jerk bait is also still working on windy points.

Bull Shoals Lake

Fishing is good for bass. The shaky head is working great. We are using a 6″ green pumpkin worm on a 3/16 ounce head keying on pockets. The spinner bait is still working on the windy days on points with shelf rock.

Stockton Lake

Most good bass are being caught on Wiggle Warts on windy points on the main lake or secondary points. Also the Ned Rig is working on the calmer days on the same points.

Lake of the Ozarks

Fishing has improved greatly this week. The better fish are on jerk baits on ledge rock banks or spinner baits on points (fish it slow). If it’s sunny and calm use a finesse football jig around docks with brush.

Speed Shad/Bass Pro Shops (KY3)

LINK TO KY3′s Fish Like a Bass Pro Contest: https://www.ky3.com/2021/03/31/contest-bass-pro-shops-fish-like-a-bass-pro-contest/

LINK: Bass Pro Shop’s Speed Shad: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-speed-shad

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.