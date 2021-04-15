Advertisement

NEW OPENING DATE: Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse cinema announces reopening date

Alamo Drafthouse/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Alamo Drafthouse announced it plans to reopen the doors of its Springfield location on Wednesday, April 28.

Screenings of new films such as “Demon Slayer: The Movie and Street Gang” will be presented alongside contemporary classics, such as the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “Dazed and Confused.” Family-friendly movies, including a “Hotel Transylvania Cereal Party”, will also be shown, with personal theater rentals available for private screenings. In the coming weeks, the theater will present “A Quiet Place, Part II” and “Cruella.”

.”We have missed the Springfield community tremendously, and we’re looking forward to getting back to what we love to do – bringing guests the best film, food, and drinks all in one seat,” said Marc Evans, Springboard Ventures managing partner. “The safety of our guests remains our first priority, as well as giving them the most enjoyable experience possible upon their return.”

Guests attending screenings at the reopening Springfield location will be asked to maintain six feet of physical distancing at all times and wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking. Ticket purchases will automatically have at least two “buffer seats” surrounding each party, offering at least six feet of distance between guests. Staff will clean and disinfect between screenings using professional electrostatic sanitization machines. Hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building. In addition, a number of other cleanliness and health check processes have been implemented for the Alamo team and non-guest areas.

The theater will open with a reduced menu, focused on Alamo favorites.

The Backlot will also be open with both in-house seating and curbside pickup.Upon purchasing tickets, guests will be able to place their food orders in advance through the Drafthouse.com website or the Alamo Drafthouse mobile app, though orders may also be placed in person upon arrival. Tickets are not available through Fandango at this time. .

