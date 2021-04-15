Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Caprese Sandwich

Chef Nicole shares her recipe for an Italian Caprese Baguette.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ingredients:

1 French baguette

1 ball fresh mozzarella cut into 8 slices

1 large tomato cut into 8 slices

2 tbsp pesto

2 tbsp mayonnaise

4 fresh basil leaves

1 tbsp dried basil

1tsp salt1tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp reduced balsamic vinegar

Cut baguette into four equal pieces. Cut each piece in half to create a top and bottom bun. Place tomatoes on a plate and drizzle with olive oil, then sprinkle them with salt and dried basil. Mix together pesto and mayonnaise. Spread each bottom bun with one tablespoon of the pesto mixture top with alternating slices of tomato and mozzarella (2slices of each). Top with fresh basil and drizzle with fresh balsamic vinegar. Add top bun and serve. Recipe makes four sandwiches.

