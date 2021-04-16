AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for father, son from Ava, Mo. area

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old boy from Ava, Mo.

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Investigators say he assaulted the child’s mother at a home off of Rural Route 2. They say he fired a shot inside the home. The mother told authorities the father said the mother would never see the child again.

Chad Emmerson/Missouri Highway Patrol (KY3)

Investigators say Emmerson is driving a 2020 Jeep Gladiator with a Missouri license plate SKU1LY. The license plate displayed is for a motorcycle. It may also have a Missouri license plate 4FD-R55. Investigators say he may be heading to Howell County or the Springfield area.

Investigators say Emmerson is driving a 2020 Jeep Gladiator with a Missouri license plate SKU1LY. (KY3)

If you see either of them, call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.