AMBER ALERT: Missouri Highway Patrol searching for father, son from Ava, Mo. area

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old boy from Ava, Mo.

Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Investigators say he assaulted the child’s mother at a home off of Rural Route 2. They say he fired a shot inside the home. The mother told authorities the father said the mother would never see the child again.

Chad Emmerson/Missouri Highway Patrol
Chad Emmerson/Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)

Investigators say Emmerson is driving a 2020 Jeep Gladiator with a Missouri license plate SKU1LY. The license plate displayed is for a motorcycle. It may also have a Missouri license plate 4FD-R55. Investigators say he may be heading to Howell County or the Springfield area.

Investigators say Emmerson is driving a 2020 Jeep Gladiator with a Missouri license plate SKU1LY.
Investigators say Emmerson is driving a 2020 Jeep Gladiator with a Missouri license plate SKU1LY.(KY3)

If you see either of them, call 911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

