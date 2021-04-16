Advertisement

Arizona dog survives fall off 200-foot cliff

By David Caltabiano
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWEY, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) – Simba’s happy place is in the car on the way to a campsite.

On Good Friday, the goldendoodle and his human parents went to Oak Creek Canyon.

Ruth and Wesley Wallace got out of the car to enjoy the view of the vista. Simba was out running with joy.

“Simba came from Ruth, full blast right up to me and jumped, and then cleared the rock wall and cleared all the cliff,” the dog’s owner Wesley Wallace said with a chuckle.

It’s easy to laugh about now, but at the time, Ruth Wallace thought Simba was gone.

“There’s nothing that you can do at that moment, just nothing really, just pray,” she said.

A search mission was launched before nightfall and Simba was found about 200 feet below.

The family used a hammock to bring the dog to safety.

“When my husband called me to say that (Simba) was alive, I couldn’t believe it at first, but it was just really just a miracle,” said Ruth Wallace.

After surgery in Phoenix, the four-year-old pup is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solving the mystery of the white painted circles
Solving the mystery of the white circles in Springfield, Mo.
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield; patrol car struck, driver shot in the leg
College of the Ozarks President Dr. Jerry Davis.
College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall said they knew this day was coming, but...
Branson, Mo. health officials, residents react to city mask ordinance repeal
A catalytic converter.
CATALYTIC CONVERTERS: Springfield Police Department releases list of vehicles most targeted

Latest News

White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt announced that the government is going to 'monitor,...
White House: $1.7 billion to fight variants
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
Police ID gunman in FedEx mass shooting as young male in 20s
Family farms see shift in business during the pandemic
Cool and rainy weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Soggy through the weekend & chilly
Millsap Farms/Springfield, Mo.
Family farms see shift in business during the pandemic