Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson still urging state to get COVID-19 shots, hopes for 1 million by next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson continued to urge Arkansans to get vaccinated Friday, saying his goal was to have 1 million shots given by next week.

“The doses are available to meet current demand, so don’t wait, and get your vaccine as soon as you can,” he said in a statement.

The state has made the vaccine available to everyone 16 and older.

Arkansas on Friday reported 237 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.

The Department of Health said the state’s virus cases since the pandemic began last year now totals 333,186. The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,692.

The state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, rose by 49 to 1,892. Arkansas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by one to 152.

More than 23,000 additional coronavirus vaccine doses were administered, the department said. More than 1.5 million of the 2.1 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far. About 604,000 people in the state have been fully immunized and nearly 346,000 partially immunized.

