Branson restaurant owner, visitors react to April 16 mask mandate repeal

After a unanimous vote during the April 14 Branson Board of Alderman meeting, city leaders voted to repeal the mask mandate beginning April 16(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - After a unanimous vote during the April 14 Branson Board of Alderman meeting, city leaders voted to repeal the mask mandate beginning April 16.

Despite the mandate being lifted, some businesses and restaurants are still requiring their employees to wear masks.

Thai Thai Cuisine restaurant manager, Kyle Jennings said his staff is still planning to wear masks. He thinks the mandate might have been lifted a little early.

“I think it’s a good thing to keep the masks, I think they lifted it early, but it was a good idea to keep wearing our masks as employees just to keep everyone safe,” said Jennings.

Jennings said other safety precautions have been put in place as well.

”Due to the fact that it’s still here and a lot of people haven’t been vaccinated yet... to keep my employees safe and their families safe we’re going to sanitize and everyone’s going to wear their mask and mask sure they’re going home clean and safe,” Jennings said.

Jennings said the decision to continue wearing masks is out of respect to other employees.

”As a Thai restaurant all of my employees have ties to Thailand and a lot of their families are still very heavily impacted by COVID-19, so they’re still scared and would prefer to wear their masks as long as they can,” Jennings said.

Branson visitor Jacob Beagley said, despite the mandate being lifted, he and his family feel more comfortable keeping their mask on during their trip.

”We all haven’t been vaccinated yet, so we’re just going to keep our masks on to do our part,” said Beagley.

Outrageous Attire owner, Linda Tichenor said she thinks the mandate being lifted is good because it gives people the choice.

”For our girls, I’m telling them to have a mask on and if people come in that there’s quite a few with masks on to put it on so that they feel comfortable, but otherwise they can leave it off,” Linda Tichenor said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

