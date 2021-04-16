Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Man buys whiskey and donuts with fake $100 bill in Greene County.

Deputies are working to identify the man and a woman who may have been with him.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

March 25 Arna's Food Mart near I-44 and Haseltine Road, south of the Flying J.
March 25 Arna's Food Mart near I-44 and Haseltine Road, south of the Flying J.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies are investigating a counterfeit money case. They’re looking for a man who used a fake $100 bill to buy liquor from a Greene County convenience store.

March 25 just after 6:00 a.m. Arna's Food Mart
March 25 just after 6:00 a.m. Arna's Food Mart(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

On March 25, a man wearing a camouflage coat, jeans, dark running shoes, and a Route 66 hat walked into Arna’s Food Mart just after 6:00 a.m. It’s located in the 4900 block of West Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, Missouri. The convenience store is near I-44 and South Haseltine Road, south of the Flying J Travel Center.

Detectives say the man has a large tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Detectives say the man has a large tattoo on the right side of his neck.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance video shows the man taking energy drinks, donuts, and whiskey to the counter and paying for them with a counterfeit $100. The man received almost $50 in change.

Greene County deputies also want to identify this woman who may have arrived and left with the...
Greene County deputies also want to identify this woman who may have arrived and left with the suspect.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A woman with reddish brown hair, wearing a dark hooded coat, jeans, and light colored cowboy boots entered the store a few minutes after the man did. They did not speak to each other, but investigators say they may have arrived in the same vehicle. After the woman left the store, the vehicle left the parking lot. It appears to be a minivan or SUV.

Investigators say the woman and man may be driving a dark minivan or SUV.
Investigators say the woman and man may be driving a dark minivan or SUV.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the man or woman, or have any information on this counterfeit money case, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solving the mystery of the white painted circles
Solving the mystery of the white circles in Springfield, Mo.
Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall said they knew this day was coming, but...
Branson, Mo. health officials, residents react to city mask ordinance repeal
Unsettled weekend weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain moves in Friday
College of the Ozarks President Dr. Jerry Davis.
College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
A catalytic converter.
CATALYTIC CONVERTERS: Springfield Police Department releases list of vehicles most targeted

Latest News

Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield; patrol car struck, one in custody
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies investigate counterfeit cash at convenience store
Two local businessmen, Marty Crews and Andy Miller, plan to open a livestock auction between...
Two men working to open livestock auction near Thayer, Mo.
Mo-Ark Stockyards LLC.
Thayer business expected to create new jobs