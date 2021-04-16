CATCH-A-CROOK: Man buys whiskey and donuts with fake $100 bill in Greene County.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

March 25 Arna's Food Mart near I-44 and Haseltine Road, south of the Flying J. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies are investigating a counterfeit money case. They’re looking for a man who used a fake $100 bill to buy liquor from a Greene County convenience store.

March 25 just after 6:00 a.m. Arna's Food Mart (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

On March 25, a man wearing a camouflage coat, jeans, dark running shoes, and a Route 66 hat walked into Arna’s Food Mart just after 6:00 a.m. It’s located in the 4900 block of West Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, Missouri. The convenience store is near I-44 and South Haseltine Road, south of the Flying J Travel Center.

Detectives say the man has a large tattoo on the right side of his neck. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance video shows the man taking energy drinks, donuts, and whiskey to the counter and paying for them with a counterfeit $100. The man received almost $50 in change.

Greene County deputies also want to identify this woman who may have arrived and left with the suspect. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A woman with reddish brown hair, wearing a dark hooded coat, jeans, and light colored cowboy boots entered the store a few minutes after the man did. They did not speak to each other, but investigators say they may have arrived in the same vehicle. After the woman left the store, the vehicle left the parking lot. It appears to be a minivan or SUV.

Investigators say the woman and man may be driving a dark minivan or SUV. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the man or woman, or have any information on this counterfeit money case, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

