CATCH-A-CROOK: Man buys whiskey and donuts with fake $100 bill in Greene County.
Deputies are working to identify the man and a woman who may have been with him.
In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies are investigating a counterfeit money case. They’re looking for a man who used a fake $100 bill to buy liquor from a Greene County convenience store.
On March 25, a man wearing a camouflage coat, jeans, dark running shoes, and a Route 66 hat walked into Arna’s Food Mart just after 6:00 a.m. It’s located in the 4900 block of West Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, Missouri. The convenience store is near I-44 and South Haseltine Road, south of the Flying J Travel Center.
Surveillance video shows the man taking energy drinks, donuts, and whiskey to the counter and paying for them with a counterfeit $100. The man received almost $50 in change.
A woman with reddish brown hair, wearing a dark hooded coat, jeans, and light colored cowboy boots entered the store a few minutes after the man did. They did not speak to each other, but investigators say they may have arrived in the same vehicle. After the woman left the store, the vehicle left the parking lot. It appears to be a minivan or SUV.
If you recognize the man or woman, or have any information on this counterfeit money case, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
