City of Nixa, Mo. notifying customers of errors in sewer bill

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa, Mo. notifies customers to check their utility bills for January, February and March for errors regarding sewer charges.

City leaders say a software error calculated some bills wrong. The April and/or May Nixa Utilities bills may show adjustments as the city works to correct accounts impacted. Employees are carefully double-checking each account to ensure amounts due are correct for every customer. Anyone not charged enough for sewer in the last few months may see an “arrears” charge on your April or May bill. And anyone charged too much for sewer will receive a credit.

If you have any questions about your account, visit the office (707 W. Center Circle) or call at 417-725-3229.

