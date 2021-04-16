Advertisement

City of Nixa, Mo. notifying customers of errors in sewer bill

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa, Mo. notifies customers to check their utility bills for January, February and March for errors regarding sewer charges.

City leaders say a software error calculated some bills wrong. The April and/or May Nixa Utilities bills may show adjustments as the city works to correct accounts impacted. Employees are carefully double-checking each account to ensure amounts due are correct for every customer. Anyone not charged enough for sewer in the last few months may see an “arrears” charge on your April or May bill. And anyone charged too much for sewer will receive a credit.

If you have any questions about your account, visit the office (707 W. Center Circle) or call at 417-725-3229.

Important message regarding error in Nixa Utilities sewer billing: Due to software error, Nixa Utilities bills for...

Posted by City of Nixa - Municipal Government on Friday, April 16, 2021

