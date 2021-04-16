Family farms see shift in business during the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - During the pandemic, local farms changed how they do business to meet the demand in the food supply. Millsap Farms, in business in Springfield for 14 years, is one of them.

Millsap Farms reports an increase in demand for their produce. They sell everything from herbs to vegetables, and plants to grow your own garden. Owners began doing online sales to offer customers what they want. And customers may choose from on the farm pick up, home delivery, which became very popular during the pandemic, or buying at the farmers market. Millsap Farms reports increases everywhere.

Through their community supported agriculture program, Millsap Farms served about 150 members who would pick up food each week. It suddenly jumped to 250. It stretched capacity to produce enough to meet demand. And the owners hired eight new part time workers last summer alone. And they’ve added a few more this spring.

“Suddenly, everybody was realizing, one, that their food supply was not exactly secure, empty shelves, and also that they didn’t know where their food was coming from,” said Curtis Milsap, Millsap Farms owner. “And suddenly it mattered a lot more to them where their food was coming from, who was growing that, who was supplying that, who was handling that before it got to them.”

Millsap Farms is working hard to meet the demand with its space. Owners also help a lot of trainees learn about farming in the Ozarks, so they can start their own farms.

