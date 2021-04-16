FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Soggy through the weekend & chilly

While the system bringing rain is starting to weaken in intensity, it’s going to keep persistent showers overhead today. Hope you remembered to bring jackets and umbrellas to work. Higher rainfall accumulations will be found out west, especially along hwy-49. Near three quarters of an inch may fall, with amounts decreasing as you head east.

Because of the rain and persistent cloud cover, don’t expect temperatures to warm today. We’ll only make it to the low 50s with some isolated mid 50s found east. The rain and drizzle will continue through tonight as the system back builds. Temperatures tonight will sit in the low 40s.

Tomorrow will have a few lingering showers, while most of us will be dry you can go wrong with having rain gear on hand. It will be another chilly April day with temperatures in the low and mid 50s.

We won’t see much of the sunshine this weekend. Clouds will last through Sunday/ Another quick round of showers may move in Sunday as a quick passing system comes through. High temperatures Sunday also in the 50s.

Monday looks to be the best day of the week with temperatures in the 60s.

Then we need to watch Monday night and into Tuesday as cold air moves in. This time, I mean cold. Overnight low temperatures in the 30s for several days next week. In addition, we have a strong front moving through Tuesday. With temperatures dipping down to freezing late Tuesday night, there is a chance for seeing some flurries. However, temperatures will quickly rebound Wednesday so we’re not talking about accumulating snow. This is also very far off so expect many changes.

We’re stuck in the pattern for now of below average temperatures. Severe weather potential for the upcoming week is low.