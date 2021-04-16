Advertisement

Human composting legislation considered in Delaware

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but...
The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”(Source: AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced a measure that would allow composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The bill introduced Thursday would permit a practice known as “natural organic reduction” but also called “human composting.”

The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days.

The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solving the mystery of the white painted circles
Solving the mystery of the white circles in Springfield, Mo.
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield; patrol car struck, driver shot in the leg
College of the Ozarks President Dr. Jerry Davis.
College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall said they knew this day was coming, but...
Branson, Mo. health officials, residents react to city mask ordinance repeal
A catalytic converter.
CATALYTIC CONVERTERS: Springfield Police Department releases list of vehicles most targeted

Latest News

Actress Helen McCrory poses for photographers on arrival at the Evening Standard Theatre Award...
‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
Second body recovered 33 miles from Seacor Power site; divers yet to get inside vessel
Southwest Missouri man takes plea in shooting death of son’s girlfriend
Kirk Ashton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual...
N.Y. elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students
Kirk Ashton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, sexual abuse, and sexual...
N.Y. elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students