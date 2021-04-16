ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri pauses collection efforts on unemployment overpayments

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri has paused collection efforts on overpayments on unemployment benefits.

Chances are you or someone you know recently received an email from the Missouri Department of Labor.

The department overpaid 150-million dollars to 46,000 Missourians last year. Since then, the department has sent letters telling people they must pay it back.

Meantime, there’s a bipartisan effort to waive that payback. The collection efforts will stop for now while lawmakers try to reach a solution.

“If there’s anybody still receiving collection letters, please let me know. That way we can reach back out and hold the department accountable,” said Rep. Jered Taylor (R-Republic). Is their left hand talking to the right hand to ensure that we are not sending out letters to people who are working with us and working in good faith with the department.”

If you or someone you know received an overpayment notice, here are options for disputing:

File an appeal.

Contact your state representative.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.