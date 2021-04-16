Oregon County prosector files additional charges against man accused in shootings at Koshkonong convenience store

ALTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Oregon County prosecutor filed additional charges Friday against a man accused of multiple shootings at a Koshkonong convenience store.

The shootings killed one man and injured three others Saturday at the Snappy Mart.

Deputies arrested Christopher L. Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo. He already faced a first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. A judge ordered him held without bond. Oregon County Prosecutor Justin Kelley added 10 new charges Friday. They include five felony charges of assault and five armed criminal action charges.

Investigators say Lindley had a connection with one of the victims injured in the attack. Carlos Moreno, a truck driver from California, died in the shooting. Melissa Rae Blaskiewicz, Jonah Bivins, and Paul Chavis all suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators say they all were shot in the head.

Koshkonong is located about 20 miles south of West Plains on U.S. 63.

