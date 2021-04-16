Osage Beach approves hiring of relatives of city workers to combat worker shortage

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Communities all across the Lake of the Ozarks say they have felt a shortage of workers lately. The city of Osage Beach is even taking a few steps of its own to help increase the applicant pool.

The city’s Board of Aldermen unanimously decided to waive a provision in the city code so they can hire relatives of City Management Team members.

The city says there has been a smaller pool of applicants, so waiving current nepotism rules will allow them to increase it by considering applicants who are relatives of current employees.

“I thought it was a really good idea, and that’s why we picked it up and moved it forward,” said John Olivarri, City of Osage Beach mayor.

The shortage of workers is not necessarily a trend exclusive to the lake, but it is one that Osage Beach leaders wanted to address.

“An employee shortage is not just an issue that affects the Lake of the Ozarks,” Olivarri said. “It’s statewide, it’s nationwide. But it does affect us. We are an employer. So we’re just like anybody else.”

This will only impact seasonal jobs, not temporary ones, part-time ones or full-time ones. This will also only last for the year.

“I would like to do this temporary because I do believe it is very vital important to preserve the supervisory chain,” City Administrator Jeana Woods said. ”What this does is it allows us to fill some seasonal positions. We already have seasonal positions approved in the budget for parks, airports and public works pretty much.”

Olivarri said this will help decrease a worker shortage, right in time for summer activities to start picking up.

”This is the time of year where our tourists come down, our second homeowners come down. The demand is so much higher for our restaurants our retail, so on and so forth,” he said.

Olivarri also said family members often make a good fit for these types of positions.

”They know about the city and what the demands are and what those expectations are for those employees,” he said. “So they make good employees.”

Preventing nepotism will still be a priority, despite this shift.

”There will be precautions taken to ensure the pro-activeness of eliminating favoritism and the perception or reality of family ties,” Woods said. “If we do have two seasonals, let’s say park, there can be restrictions placed on scheduling because you absolutely do not want two relatives working in the concession strand together.”

Family members cannot be direct supervisors and family members will also not have the same schedule.

This will only be in effect for this year as a sort of trial. City leaders say they will discuss it again next year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.