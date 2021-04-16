Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield; patrol car struck, one in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is in custody Thursday night after a police chase that started in Christian County ended in Springfield.

The pursuit ended around 10 p.m. near the Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street intersection. Around that time, a KY3 photographer witnessed a person ramming into cars, including at least one patrol car, with a vehicle.

According to a dispatcher with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, no one was seriously hurt when the pursuit ended in Greene County.

According to Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole, deputies initially responded to CC and 160 in Christian County. A woman reportedly had a gun and threatened another woman at that location.

The pursuit started when law enforcement arrived to that scene. A vehicle chase stretched several minutes and ended in Springfield.

According to Cole, a woman with gun jumped into vehicle and may have hit a Christian County deputy outside of his vehicle. It is unknown if anyone suffered any injuries in Christian County, according to Sheriff Cole.

A law enforcement officer reportedly fired shots during the pursuit, but nobody hit by gunfire, according to Cole.

The chase ended in Springfield near the Campbell and Sunshine intersection. During that time, at least one Greene County patrol car was struck, according to Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

More vehicles may have been hit near the Bass Pro Shops area, according to Arnott and Cole.

The suspect is in custody and the scene is secured. The suspect will be booked into the Christian County Jail. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is the leading agency in the investigation.

