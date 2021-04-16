Southwest Missouri man takes plea in shooting death of son’s girlfriend

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A 62-year-old man who shot and killed his son’s girlfriend during a custody dispute over his grandchildren accepted a plea deal in the case.

Rickey Lamb, of Joplin, agreed to plead guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the June 2019 death of 32-year-old Sarah Tyminski. Prosecutors originally charged Lamb with first-degree murder. The shooting also injured Lamb’s son. The couple had signed custody of their two daughters over to Chris Lamb’s parents.

Prosecutors said the shooting occurred after Rickey Lamb refused to let the couple see their children for a weekend, and the younger man threatened to take the children and never let them see their grandparents again.

