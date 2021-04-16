Springfield bomb squad assists in Lamar, Mo., clears scene after inspecting suspicious vehicle

LAMAR, Mo. (KY3) - A bomb squad from the Springfield Fire Department assisted authorities in a suspicious vehicle investigation Friday morning outside of a gas station in Lamar, Missouri.

A robot from the bomb squad searched a car Friday morning outside of a Casey’s General Store, but found no bomb or explosive device.

Police say a man acting suspicious went into the Casey’s General Store around 7:30 a.m. and said he had a bomb in his car. Police say the man was not making threats, but told people someone placed a bomb inside his car to harm him.

Authorities arrived and noticed some unusual wiring running from the hood of the car. There were also several other unusual wires around the steering column and under the dash.

Police did not open the car, but sent photographs of the car and the wiring to the Springfield Fire Department bomb squad. The bomb squad then recommended people to evacuate the area until a robot could inspect the car.

“After arrival, the bomb squad deployed a robot to the vehicle, then later bomb techs searched the vehicle. They were able to clear the car and no explosive devices were located,” said the Lamar Police Department.

The Lamar Police Department was also assisted by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol in evacuating the area.

One suspect has been arrested in the investigation, according to the Lamar Police Department.

