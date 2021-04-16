Advertisement

Springfield to lift some occupancy limits Friday in next phase of Road to Recovery plan

City of Springfield
(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield moves into its next phase of reopening Friday, which allows the city to remove some occupancy restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will officially transition to the so-called ‘yellow’ phase in its Road to Recovery plan. The decision was made at the Springfield City Council meeting on April 5.

The yellow phase has three thresholds. which were met on April 12.

  • Under 40 new COVID-19 cases per day
  • Under 50 individuals hospitalized in COVID-19 isolation
  • 25% of the population 16 and older fully vaccinated

The yellow phase still requires masks or face coverings in most public places, but it removes most occupancy restrictions for most places, aside from those that offer enhanced risk activities.

This means there could still be occupancy limits for activities such as going to the movie theaters, concerts, fitness classes or similar places in which people may be in close physical proximity for an extended amount of time.

When it comes to mass gatherings, the maximum capacity is 500 people. But if the space has enough square footage, that number can be increased.

“Now we set our sights on moving into the ‘green’ phase, where all restrictions are lifted,” said Mayor McClure, acknowledging that to a large degree that fate is in the hands of citizens based on their willingness to get vaccinated. “Our return to normalcy is incumbent upon individuals receiving the vaccine.”

For the latest on the city’s Road To Recovery plan, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

