Suspect arrested in Thursday’s pursuit from Christian County to Springfield; witnesses recall what happened

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman was booked into the Christian County Jail after Thursday night’s multi-agency pursuit.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole identified the suspect as Latecia Hill. She is booked in the Christian County Jail for first-degree assault and running from police. Hill has not yet been formally charged, per court records.

Sheriff Cole confirmed to KY3 the identity of the suspect as Latecia Hill. (Christian County)

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says deputies responded to Highways CC and 160 after reports of a woman threatening another woman with a gun. Sheriff Cole says the pursuit started when law enforcement arrived at the scene.

The pursuit went into Greene County and ended near the intersection of Campbell and Sunshine in Springfield.

A witness who identifies as YouTube DUBVT recalls the pursuit.

“This white car was zooming through the cops and zig-zagging, and they all had it pinned. They were trying to break the glass out and everything, and this car while pinned by all of the cop cars still got away,” YouTube DUBVT says.

Sheriff Cole says Hill tried to run a Christian County deputy over when approaching her car. The deputy then fired a shot, hitting Hill in the leg. Sheriff Cole says Hill sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say at least one Greene County patrol car was hit during the chase.

The witness says he watched her speed off down the street.

“It like T-boned a car in the middle of the street, and oil just spilled everywhere and gas,” says YouTube DUBVT.

Another witness, Megan Murphy, says the sirens outside her house were so loud she looked out the window to find out what was going on.

“She was actually tackled outside my window and all of my window boxes are ripped off of the house,” Murphy says.

Murphy says she was concerned for her safety.

“Guns pointed at your house where you know you’re at and potential gun fire that can be going into your home is a very scary situation,” Murphy says.

Sheriff Cole says there were no serious injuries to any officers involved in the pursuit. The witness

In a statement to KY3, Sheriff Cole says:

“The Sheriff’s Critical Incident Team (SCIT) has been requested to investigate this incident that span over several jurisdictions. SCIT was formed through Intergovernmental Agreements and is comprised of deputies from the Greene, Christian, Lawrence and Webster County Sheriff’s Offices. SCIT is deployed to any of these jurisdictions to investigate critical and serious incidents involving serious injury to any party or the use of force by law enforcement. The SCIT model is designed to provide oversight and transparency in these events.”

This investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.

