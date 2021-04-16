TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of Kansas Expressway reopen after a crash Friday morning
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The intersection at Kansas Expressway and Chestnut Expressway is clear after a crash Friday morning.
The crash involved a tractor trailer and an SUV.
We haven’t heard of any serious injuries.
We’re waiting to hear from police about what caused the crash.
