TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of Kansas Expressway reopen after a crash Friday morning

Crash at Kansas Expressway and Chestnut Expressway
Crash at Kansas Expressway and Chestnut Expressway(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The intersection at Kansas Expressway and Chestnut Expressway is clear after a crash Friday morning.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and an SUV.

We haven’t heard of any serious injuries.

We’re waiting to hear from police about what caused the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

