Advertisement

Two men working to open livestock auction near Thayer, Mo.

By Toni Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - A new business in Thayer, Missouri will create jobs and generate new revenue for the area.

Two local businessmen, Marty Crews and Andy Mills, plan to open a livestock auction between Thayer, Missouri and Mammoth Spring, Arkansas.

Crews and Mills they hope to have the sale barn, along with a restaurant, up and running in about a year.

“It will create somewhere between 25 and 30 jobs, three-quarters of which will be part-time and the rest will be full time,” said Marty Crews of Mo-Ark Stockyards, LLC. “We’re hoping with the support of our local producers to run between 1500 and 2000 cattle a week.”

“We’re excited. Marty and Andy first came to me with it,” said Thayer mayor Ken Cotham. “We’re going to do whatever we can do to make it a success for them.”

Crews says his grandfather, Homer Crews, opened the very first sale barn in Thayer, some 70 years ago.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solving the mystery of the white painted circles
Solving the mystery of the white circles in Springfield, Mo.
Taney County Health Department Director, Lisa Marshall said they knew this day was coming, but...
Branson, Mo. health officials, residents react to city mask ordinance repeal
Unsettled weekend weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain moves in Friday
Missouri lawmakers move to make daylight saving permanent
vandalized car
Ozark family reports vulgar, racial vandalism of vehicles to authorities

Latest News

Several law enforcement officers have responded near the intersection of Campbell Avenue and...
Heavy police presence near Campbell and Sunshine
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies investigate counterfeit cash at convenience store
Mo-Ark Stockyards LLC.
Thayer business expected to create new jobs
Osage Beach City leaders discuss nepotism rule
Osage Beach approves hiring of relatives of city workers to combat worker shortage