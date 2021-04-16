Two men working to open livestock auction near Thayer, Mo.

THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - A new business in Thayer, Missouri will create jobs and generate new revenue for the area.

Two local businessmen, Marty Crews and Andy Mills, plan to open a livestock auction between Thayer, Missouri and Mammoth Spring, Arkansas.

Crews and Mills they hope to have the sale barn, along with a restaurant, up and running in about a year.

“It will create somewhere between 25 and 30 jobs, three-quarters of which will be part-time and the rest will be full time,” said Marty Crews of Mo-Ark Stockyards, LLC. “We’re hoping with the support of our local producers to run between 1500 and 2000 cattle a week.”

“We’re excited. Marty and Andy first came to me with it,” said Thayer mayor Ken Cotham. “We’re going to do whatever we can do to make it a success for them.”

Crews says his grandfather, Homer Crews, opened the very first sale barn in Thayer, some 70 years ago.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.