Vandals strike Monett High School football field, crews working to clean up graffiti

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals recently struck the Monett High School football field.

There is quite a bit of orange paint on Monett’s football field. Maintenance crews have been working to clean up graffiti left by vandals Wednesday night.

“I was horrified by the graffiti,” said Monett High School Athletic Director Daryl Bradly.

“It’s disappointing. We just have to keep in mind this was a couple of individuals, and we have a large community that takes great pride in our school district,” said Steve Garner Director of Operations.

Police are looking for more information on who did it.

“It’s just unfortunate because a lot of individuals donated a lot of money and time and a lot of effort into this field. We have a lot of people that maintain this facility, and it’s disappointing that we have individuals that would go out and do that,” said Bradley.

School officials found the graffiti Thursday morning on the football field, track, and scoreboard.

“There were some images and language that we didn’t want to expose other teams and parents to, so we want to get it cleaned up,” said Bradley.

Maintenance crews were able to remove some of it, but struggled to clean the Astroturf on the field. The school is working with the field manufacturer to try to remove the vandalism.

“We’re obviously going to get some more security around that facility to prevent this from happening again. It is used by the public and we want that to continue. We will take steps to ensure the safety of that facility,” said Garner.

Monett was scheduled to host a middle school track meet on Thursday, but after the graffiti couldn’t get removed in time, the meet was canceled

“Canceling last minute really hurt, for kids to compete and parents watch them compete,” said Bradley

“As a school resource officer, I always tell kids, be careful what you do this time of year when it comes to pranks because it could lead to a very difficult life if you get charged with something like this. It could really affect your college, your career, your future, and your family’s future. So what you think is funny you need to put some thought into it and what are the consequences of what you’re doing,” said Jay Jastal, Monett school district resource officer.

Police are searching for the culprits and offering a reward that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, you’re urged to call the Barry-Lawrence County Crime Stoppers at 354-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-635-TIPS (8477).

