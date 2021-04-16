Yellow Phase of Springfield’s COVID-19 Road to Recovery begins Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are three phases to Springfield-Greene County’s Road to Recovery Plan. On Friday, April 16 COVID-19 occupancy restrictions officially lifted as Springfield kicked off the weekend in Phase Yellow of the city Recovery Plan.

It allows local businesses and organizations to return to a sense of normalcy. However, masks are still required and social distancing is recommended.

Although Phase Yellow doesn’t have capacity restrictions, special events and mass gatherings have to remain under 500 people. Over 500 people are allowed at 50% capacity if people will be within six-feet of the same people for 15 minutes or more. If event organizers can assure that distancing can be maintained during the event, then the occupancy limitation does not apply.

Yellow Phase impact:

The switch in phases means big things for local bars, restaurants, event centers, and churches.

Brad Smith is the Senior Minister at Park View Christian Church. He said they’ve followed the city ordinance since the pandemic hit last year.

With more than a hundred members in the church, Smith said phase yellow will make things a lot easier, starting with not having to count and limit how many people can attend service. Smith said as a minister, the excitement for what’s ahead is real because it would also allow the entire congregation to return to in-person church service, and have the pews full again and experience in-person fellowship.

“There are people that are able to be here now that couldn’t be here before or were a little more apprehensive before about being here,” said Smith. “And just the lifting of some of the restrictions has helped people feel a little more at ease with that.”

Smith and Associate Minister, Austin Presko, said they plan to keep virtual streaming services for those that can’t return to church yet, or aren’t comfortable.

Presko and Smith said Parkview started virtual services at the height of the pandemic and plans to continue beyond Springfields Road To Recovery Plan.

“We’re going to continue that and we have the equipment to do it now, and the people on volunteer bases that are doing an amazing job with it,” said Smith. “Therefore, we want to continue that because it makes it available for more people.”

Presko said it’s been great seeing how technology allows people from across the country and the Ozarks to come together for a virtual service. He explained that it’s also vital for the conversation to have access to it.

“To be able to come back, listen to the music, listen to the people talking, listening to the message, and to see all of the families and believers gather together is just a really important thing to be able to see,” explained Presko.

With Springfield in Yellow Phase, in order to consider moving to the next phase (Green Phase,) at least two out of three of the thresholds need to be met with the third making significant progress toward being met.

Springfield Road to Recovery required thresholds:

• UNDER 20 NEW CASES PER DAY

• UNDER 20 INDIVIDUALS HOSPITALIZED IN COVID-19 ISOLATION

• 50% OF THE POPULATION 16 AND OLDER FULLY VACCINATED

For the latest on the city’s Road To Recovery plan, CLICK HERE.

