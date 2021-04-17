Advertisement

Camden County man files federal lawsuit against county

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man has filed a federal lawsuit against the county.

Nathan Rinne took action after recently being banned from Camden County property. He describes himself as very active when it comes to Camden County politics.

”I’ve been to a lot of commission meetings,” Rinne said. “I ask a lot of questions that they don’t necessarily like because I’m really wanting to know where our money is going, what it is being spent on.”

On March 2, his ability to continue such visits was permanently halted.

”I laughed. I said to myself, you know, they have no grounds to do this,” Rinne said. “I’ve broke no laws. I haven’t done anything other than dig into different things that are going on in our local government.”

Rinne said he has been very vocally active at previous meetings and critical of certain county decisions and behavior.

”That’s what it boils down to. They don’t want me shining a light on them, is what I feel,” he said.

The lawsuit claims the county banned him from all property under the false pretense that he has displayed “disruptive conduct and harassment conduct.”

It also cites multiple county incidents, which Rinne and others have actively spoken about on social media.

”It would be different if I broke the law or I threatened someone, or anything like that,” he said. “But I’ve never had a problem or an altercation with anyone inside the courthouse.”

KY3 asked the County Commission for comment, but it said it could not speak about pending court cases.

As a taxpayer, Rinne said he feels it is unfair that he can live in the area and no longer have access to county property like the library. Beyond that, he said the issues goes a bit further.

”They’ve banned other people before,” Rinne said. “And if somebody doesn’t do something about it, they’re just going to continue to ban people for what they have to say.”

The lawsuit seeks to declare a violation of Rinne’s freedom of speech and due process. The lawsuit also seeks to lift the ban and declare practices involved with the ban as unconstitutional.

Camden County officials have declined to comment at this time.

