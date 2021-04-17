Advertisement

Crossfit program host fitness class to empower and elevate women in the Ozarks

Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For some, the pandemic has caused added pressures at work and home. It’s something Lashata Grayson wants to help with.

She is the founder of a fitness program that hopes to bring some relief through a community Crossfit class at Proximal Strength in Springfield on Saturday.

She said it was vital to host this event to empower and elevate women not only in the Ozarks but across the country.

“It’s meant to be a space for individuals to know that you don’t have to carry it all,” Grayson says. “You don’t have to have the pressure of the world on you. I know It may feel like that at times. But, you do not have to be superwoman and knowing it and asking for help is okay.”

All proceeds from the Carrying H.E.R Weight workout will go towards The Rebound Foundation and its mission to end the cycle of abuse through safe transitional housing for women and children, and educating youth to prevent violence.

Class Information:

The 30minute high-intensity partner-designed workout is for all ages and fitness levels. While it focuses on women’s empowerment, it’s not just a class-exclusive to women. Men are welcomed to join the class as well.

When- April 17,2021 9am and 10am

Where- Proximal Strength, 1900 W Sunset St B100, Springfield, MO 65807

Cost- $15.00

