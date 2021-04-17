Expansion planned for Jordan Valley Innovation Center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Expansion is in the works for the Jordan Valley Innovation Center in downtown Springfield thanks to a generous donation from Brewer Science, Inc.

Brewer Science, Inc. donated to MSU Foundation as part of Brewer Science’s “Onward, Upward” campaign.

According to Missouri State University, the 30,000 square-foot addition will serve as the main entrance to JVIC once completed. It will be known as the Brewer Science Innovation Annex.

“This announcement is a tremendous way to honor the legacy of Dr. Terry Brewer and Brewer Science as the company celebrates 40 years of innovation,” said MSU President Clif Smart in a news release. “The expansion of JVIC will add space for corporate partners and will continue to drive growth of research and technology solutions. As one of the original JVIC affiliates and a global industry leader, it is fitting that the Brewer Science name be associated with a facility that is leading the way in technological innovation.”

Brewer Science was a founding affiliate of JVIC in 2007 and has partnered with MSU since 2004.

