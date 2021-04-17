Advertisement

Expansion planned for Jordan Valley Innovation Center in Springfield

Expansion is in the works for the Jordan Valley Innovation Center in downtown Springfield...
Expansion is in the works for the Jordan Valley Innovation Center in downtown Springfield thanks to a generous donation from Brewer Science, Inc.(Missouri State University)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Expansion is in the works for the Jordan Valley Innovation Center in downtown Springfield thanks to a generous donation from Brewer Science, Inc.

Brewer Science, Inc. donated to MSU Foundation as part of Brewer Science’s “Onward, Upward” campaign.

According to Missouri State University, the 30,000 square-foot addition will serve as the main entrance to JVIC once completed. It will be known as the Brewer Science Innovation Annex.

“This announcement is a tremendous way to honor the legacy of Dr. Terry Brewer and Brewer Science as the company celebrates 40 years of innovation,” said MSU President Clif Smart in a news release. “The expansion of JVIC will add space for corporate partners and will continue to drive growth of research and technology solutions.  As one of the original JVIC affiliates and a global industry leader, it is fitting that the Brewer Science name be associated with a facility that is leading the way in technological innovation.”

Brewer Science was a founding affiliate of JVIC in 2007 and has partnered with MSU since 2004.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Solving the mystery of the white painted circles
Solving the mystery of the white circles in Springfield, Mo.
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield
Pursuit starts in Christian County, then ends in Springfield; patrol car struck, driver shot in the leg
College of the Ozarks President Dr. Jerry Davis.
College of the Ozarks challenges Biden Administration over gender identity directive
Investigators say Chad Emmerson took his son, Craig, Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
AMBER ALERT - CANCELED: Boy from Ava, Mo. area found safe, returned to law enforcement
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Camden County courthouse
Camden County man files federal lawsuit
Two burglars steal safe from Little Caesars in West Plains.
Two burglars steal safe from Little Caesars in West Plains
Two burglars steal safe from Little Caesars in West Plains
St Louis Cardinals Tommy Edmann is out at second as Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean...
Cardinals drop series opener with Phillies, lose 9-2