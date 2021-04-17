FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Cool night ahead, isolated showers Sunday

Rain has cleared out for the evening and we’re left with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Those clouds won’t go away for a while. Winds coming from the northwest will provide a chilly breeze this evening. Temperatures slowly cooling. Clouds are acting as a blanket on our atmosphere so we’ll only drop a few degrees through midnight. Our low will hit about 40 degrees tonight with a slight wind chill early tomorrow morning.

Cooler temps tonight (KYTV)

Sunday’s temperatures are looking a little better. Temperatures will climb back up despite the isolated rain in the forecast.

Warmer Sunday than today (KYTV)

Some thunderstorms are possible too but this will mainly be for areas out to the east. Temperatures nearing the mid/upper 50s are likely.

Isolated rain Sunday (KYTV)

Monday we get a break from the cooler than average temperatures. We’ll sit in the upper 60s with some likely reaching 70 degrees. Sunshine will great us for the first time in nearly a week.

We have a strong cold front coming through Monday night and through Tuesday. Mid-level low pressure will pass through the upper Midwest and bring a surge of cold air with dropping temperatures through the day on Tuesday. Rain will form from this but given the cold temperature profiles, can’t rule out some of the precipitation falling as snow or a slushy mess. Ground temperatures are warm so accumulations aren’t likely. However, patchy surfaces in our northern counties may see brief accumulations on elevated/grassy surfaces.

Most of this precipitation will fall as rain, while we do have cold air moving in there will also be a deep warm layer for most areas so the precipitation will melt before it hits the ground. The big question will be if this frozen precip can overcome that warm air. The placement of the mid-level low pressure will also factor into the type of precipitation we get.

Showers Tuesday all afternoon (KYTV)

Either way, it will make for an interesting start to the week going from warm Monday to cold Tuesday. Hope you didn’t put away your winter coats....

The other thing to focus on this week is frost potential. Monday through Thursday morning all look to be on the colder side with temperatures in the 30s so a frost or freeze cannot be ruled out. If your plants are in the ground cover them up. If you have any pots, bring them inside. If you haven’t yet planted, wait a week to do so.

The good news is by next weekend we trend warm. In about a week and a half to two weeks we should be out of this stretch of cooler than average air.