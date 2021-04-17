FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Isolated rain & soggy this afternoon

Light rain fell across the Ozark’s overnight and while the system bringing the rain has mostly cleared out, we’re on the back end so you can still expect a few isolated showers today. Overall, it will just feel damp and cooler today even if you don’t see rain.

A little rainy and dreary (KYTV)

Rain yesterday totaled around a half inch and with the rain today we’ll add another tenth of an inch onto that.

A little more rain in the forecast today (KYTV)

Temperatures will only sit in the lower 50s with thick clouds and a cool northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph. We’ll be dry tonight with the low dropping to 40 degrees under cloudy skies.

Temperatures in the 50s today (KYTV)

Sunday fairs a bit better. While rain is possible it’ll mainly be in the afternoon and clearing by evening. While the rain is isolated in nature, you’ll want to keep a jacket of some sort close. Temperatures Sunday are a touch warmer in the upper 50s.

Monday looks to be the best day of the week with sunshine and temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Cooler temperatures for the upcoming week (KYTV)

Watching for a trough of low pressure to move in Monday night through Tuesday. With a surface front advancing east across the Ozarks, we’ll experience cooler temperatures Tuesday, windy conditions, and rain. Most areas will see rain on Tuesday with a third of an inch falling in some places.

Because of the extent of the cold air moving in with the front, temperatures Tuesday night are cold and likely will dip either below or near freezing. Some of this lingering precipitation may freeze over and fall as a few flurries. However, I wouldn’t get excited about accumulations and wouldn’t at this point worry about any potential impacts for driving. Ground temperatures and too warm. Additionally, we’ll warm right back up to the 50s Wednesday. If any frozen precipitation does fall, it will be when everyone is asleep, falling in the overnight hours.

After Wednesday there is some good news. The pattern which has brought us cooler than average air is coming to an end. More showers and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast by the end of the week but there is potential for temperatures to be back into the 60s by next weekend and even in the 70s just over a week from now.