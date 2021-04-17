FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Isolated showers today, tracking our next cold front

Wind chill this morning will make it feel like the mid and upper 30s as you head out. The good news is those cold temperatures won’t last long today.

Today’s temperatures are looking much better. Despite isolated rain in the forecast, we will climb to the upper 50s and even reach 60 degrees for some. Light breeze from the north will only blow between 5 - 10 mph.

The rain and thunderstorms today will mainly be found for counties east of highway 65. Best chance for rain will be after 12pm today but any showers will clear out around 7pm. For the rest of us along 65 and west, we’ll see some breaks in the cloud cover and get a peak of sunshine.

Tonight’s temperatures will be on the cooler side in the upper 30s/ low 40s so prepare to bring your plants inside. I have good news, Monday we get a break from the cooler than average temperatures. We’ll sit in the upper 60s with some likely reaching 70 degrees. We’ll be under full sunshine for the first time in nearly a week.

The warm weather does not last long. We have a strong cold front coming through Monday night and through Tuesday. Mid-level low pressure will pass through the upper Midwest and bring a surge of cold air with dropping temperatures through the day on Tuesday. Rain will form from this but given the cold temperature profiles, can’t rule out some of the precipitation falling as snow or a slushy mess. Ground temperatures are warm so accumulations aren’t likely but patchy surfaces in our northern counties may see brief accumulations on elevated/grassy surfaces. Most of this precipitation will fall as rain, while we do have cold air moving in there will also be a deep warm layer for most areas so the precipitation will melt before it hits the ground. The big question will be if this frozen precip can overcome that warm air. The placement of the mid-level low pressure will also factor into the type of precipitation we get.

Either way, it will make for an interesting start to the week going from warm Monday to cold Tuesday. Hope you didn’t put away your winter coats.

The other thing to focus on this week is frost potential. Monday through Thursday morning all look to be on the colder side with temperatures in the 30s so a frost or freeze cannot be ruled out. If your plants are in the ground cover them up. If you have any pots, bring them inside. If you haven’t yet planted, wait a week to do so.

We start to warm up again by the weekend. Thankfully, we won’t be feeling lingering impacts from the front, Friday we’re again in the 60s with chances for showers and thunderstorms. The Saturday, the rain ends early with temperatures in the mid-60s. While this is a way out and subject to change, 8 day’s from now we look warm with above-average temperatures.