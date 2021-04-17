Advertisement

Gunfire hits St. Louis County councilman’s car; no injuries

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRONTENAC, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis councilman’s car was fired upon in what police are describing as a possible case of road rage.

Ernie Trakas, a Republican, said in a tweet that he wasn’t hurt in the Friday afternoon shooting on Interstate 64 in Frontenac.

But police said the rear hatch of his vehicle was hit at least once when the driver of a small, dark gray SUV opened fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that no one else was in the vehicle with Trakas at the time. Trakas wrote that what happened reminded him that “violence impacts everyone” in the region.

