Happy 417 Day! Here’s how the Springfield community is celebrating

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday marks 417 Day! It’s the fourth consecutive year that the Springfield community has celebrated the day on April 17.

417 is the area code for Springfield and much of southwest Missouri and the abbreviated date for April 17. Though there is no official proclamation for the day, community members have recognized April 17 to celebrate all of the 417 cities, towns and municipalities.

Real Love Equals Real Change, a Springfield-area nonprofit, is celebrating Saturday with a gathering at Fassnight Park. The celebration begins at noon and anyone from the 417 community is welcome to attend.

The showcase includes food, games, live music, entertainment, resources and more available to families for free. Many organizations, including NAMI, will have representatives and offer community resources at the event.

This year marks the first time 417 Day has fallen on a weekend since the inaugural celebration in 2018.

According to the city of Springfield, many people are celebrating by taking a picture with the 417 sculpture at Boonville and Chestnut. You can use the hashtag #417Day on social media.

Today is #417Day! Celebrate by "being the one" in the 417 sculpture at Boonville and Chestnut. pic.twitter.com/fwkd7UliOU — City of Springfield (@CityofSgf) April 17, 2021

The Springfield Brewing Company is celebrating with special 417-themed shirts.

SBC ❤️'s 417! Our fab crew is ready to celebrate 417 Day. Grab one of these limited release 417 Lager shirts available now at SBC! #417day #417land #417lager #squadgoals #lovespringfield Posted by Springfield Brewing Company on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Other communities in the 417 region include Branson, Carl Junction, Carthage, Joplin, Lebanon, Neosho, Nixa, Ozark and West Plains. Check with local businesses to see if there are any special deals or plans to celebrate April 17.

